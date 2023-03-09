Take a look inside Chesterfield's new American-themed bar Gasoline

Take a look inside popular Chesterfield bar Gasoline, which has undergone a major change with a new name, brand and look – following an extensive refurbishment.

The pub, which use to be The County, on Saltergate, has been developed into an American-themed bar, with live music, sports and food all on offer too.

Owners Phillip and Lauran Deacon have worked with their team for more than a year on the new look and feel for the venue, and hope to have created a friendly hub for people in Chesterfield and further afield to enjoy.

Phil said “We wanted to create a venue that people could enjoy socially with friends. We developed the idea of an ‘American style’ bar which focuses on the social aspect of enjoying the company of friends and strangers, with multiple types of entertainment.”

