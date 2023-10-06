News you can trust since 1855
Queen Elizabeth II opens Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 15th March 1985. Here The Queen stops to talk to some of the patients and staff during her tour.Queen Elizabeth II opens Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 15th March 1985. Here The Queen stops to talk to some of the patients and staff during her tour.
Take a look at these fascinating black and white pictures showing Chesterfield as you've never seen it before

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these fascinating black and white pictures from around Chesterfield.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST

We have a pic of the Market Place from 1902, Queen Elizabeth II coming to town – and much much more.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane. Email [email protected] to share your retro pictures.

You can view plenty more retro galleries, here.

This his how Chesterfield market-place looked in 1902.

1. Chesterfield market-place, 1902

This his how Chesterfield market-place looked in 1902. Photo: DT

A classic view of Saltergate around 1936\7.

2. Saltergate 1936\7.

A classic view of Saltergate around 1936\7. Photo: Chesterfield Library

A view of Beetwell St looking towards Lordsmill Street in the 1930s.

3. Chesterfield in the 1930s.

A view of Beetwell St looking towards Lordsmill Street in the 1930s. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seaman & so

A vintage pic of The Shambles in Chesterfield from an unknown year.

4. The Shambles, Chesterfield

A vintage pic of The Shambles in Chesterfield from an unknown year. Photo: Submitted

