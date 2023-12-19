Take a look at these 10 quirky and unusual places in Derbyshire for families to visit during the festive season

Quirky and unusual places to visit throughout Derbyshire offer the perfect antidote to lounging around watching telly and scoffing chocolates all day during the festive break.
Take a dip in an outdoor pool, watch marine life in an aquarium or stretch your legs on a winter ramble.
We’ve rounded up a few suggestions to whet your appetite.
1. Castleton
Take an underground boat journey through a 200-year-old lead mine to a cavern that contains a huge subterranean lake. Speedwell Cavern at Winnats Pass, Castleton is open daily from 10am to 5pm but closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Tickets £18.75 (adult) and £11 (child, 5-15 years). Go to: https://speedwellcavern.co.uk Photo: Submitted
2. Matlock Bath
See more than 50 species of fish, one of the largest hologram displays in Europe, the village's only remaining petrifying well and enter a walkway of mirrored lights at Matlock Bath Aquarium on North Parade. The attraction is open from 10am to dusk, open early on Boxing Day at 9.30am ahead of the raft race but closed on Christmas Day. Tickets £5.80. Photo: Google
3. Birchover
Rowtor Rocks at BIrchover is a collection of tunnels and caves. The stones have been fashioned to resemble thrones, altars and steps and rocks are carved with symbols and pictures including serpents, circles and cups. Photo: Paul Robinson
4. Stoney Middleton
The Stoney Middleton Bath House at The Nook was built in the 19th century over a natural thermal spring which heats the mineral-rich water to a constant 18deg C. The Bath House had male and female bathing areas that were separated by a wall. Believed to have replaced an earlier building, the historic landmark is colloquially known as the Roman Baths because a hoard of Roman coins were found there. The Bath House is open from 11.45am to 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday and is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Photo: Google