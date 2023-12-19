Take a look at these 10 quirky and unusual places in Derbyshire for families to visit during the festive season

4 . Stoney Middleton

The Stoney Middleton Bath House at The Nook was built in the 19th century over a natural thermal spring which heats the mineral-rich water to a constant 18deg C. The Bath House had male and female bathing areas that were separated by a wall. Believed to have replaced an earlier building, the historic landmark is colloquially known as the Roman Baths because a hoard of Roman coins were found there. The Bath House is open from 11.45am to 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday and is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Photo: Google