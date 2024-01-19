Take a look at life in the 19th and 20th century in 25 black and white images from Chesterfield, Ripley, Matlock and Chatsworth
Historic stately homes, celebrations and factory workers are among the fascinating black and white images in this collection of photos from across Derbyshire over the last 100 years.
Residents are seen marking the end of World War I, in Ripley Market Place, in 1918 and in Matlock neighbours are pictured hosting a Coronation party, for King George V and Queen Mary in John Elses' field on June 22 1911.
Other interesting images include 'Captain' Sidney Spencer's balloon being made ready for its ascent at the Ilkeston Flower Show on Pimlico Recreation Ground in 1909 and a Parade of Barnum and Bailey's Circus elephants, in Chesterfield, in 1899.
Historic buildings include Riber Castle, Haddon Hall, Wingfield Manor and Sutton Scarsdale Hall.
1. Duke of Devonshire
Victor Cavendish, 9th Duke of Devonshire, with his children and grandchildren at Chatsworth, Christmas 1925. Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke, sitting at his mother's feet on the far right. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
Celebrating the end of World War I, Market Place, Ripley, 1918. Pictured in the background is the Thorn Tree Public House which is still there now. Houses to the right of the photo have been demolished. The Town Hall is off to the right of the photo. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
Entrance of Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire. Very little is known of the original castle at Bolsover. It was raised by the Peveril family in the 12th century. Much of the castle as it appears today dates from the 17th century, when it came into the possession of the Cavendish family. The castle is now in the care of English Heritage. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
Interior of Litton Mill, Derbyshire, 1933. Litton Mill is a small hamlet grouped around a former cotton mill on the River Wye. The mill was built in 1782 by Ellis Needham and in 1897 it burnt down and then rebuilt. The mill was originally water powered but later in its history steam power was used. The boiler house chimney is situated up the hill behind the mill in order to increase the flue length. In its early years it employed up to 400 people, most of them children, often orphans both local and from as far away as London. Litton Mill has a shameful history, and in the 19th century its child workers were mistreated terribly. Food seemed to have consisted mainly of watery porridge flavoured with onion and the children were expected to work 16 hours a day. Beatings and abuse were rife and at one point, so many were dying that the owner sent the bodies to other parishes for burial so the local authorities wouldn't get alarmed by the number of fatalities. Cotton spinning was discontinued in 1930 although the mill continued spinning man-made fibre until the mid 1960s. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images