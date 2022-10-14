Synth band Working Men's Club line up second festival in Sheffield

Working Men's Club play at the No Bounds Festival in Sheffield on October 18, 2022.

The Yorkshire synth outfit will play at the closing gig of the three-day No Bounds Festival, performing at the city’s Hope Works on Sussex Road on October 18, 2022.

Working Men’s Club released an album titled Fear Fear in July, accompanied by a limited edition CD Steel City which reflected Sheffield’s influence on the musicians who hail from Todmorden.

Fear Fear documents the past two years in songs that offer hope and empathy. Singer-songwriter Syd Minsky-Sargeant said: “I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics.”

The band’s self-titled first album, which hit the market in 2020, earned glowing praise from NME whose reviewer wrote: “attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time”

Working Men’s Club have had a busy time with gigs in France and the USA in recent weeks and a headline tour of the UK during November.