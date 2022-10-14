Synth band Working Men's Club line up second festival in Sheffield
Fresh from their appearance at this summer’s Tramlines Festival, Working Men’s Club have announced a return booking to Sheffield for another multi-band show.
The Yorkshire synth outfit will play at the closing gig of the three-day No Bounds Festival, performing at the city’s Hope Works on Sussex Road on October 18, 2022.
Working Men’s Club released an album titled Fear Fear in July, accompanied by a limited edition CD Steel City which reflected Sheffield’s influence on the musicians who hail from Todmorden.
Fear Fear documents the past two years in songs that offer hope and empathy. Singer-songwriter Syd Minsky-Sargeant said: “I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics.”
The band’s self-titled first album, which hit the market in 2020, earned glowing praise from NME whose reviewer wrote: “attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time”
Working Men’s Club have had a busy time with gigs in France and the USA in recent weeks and a headline tour of the UK during November.
The band comprises frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant,