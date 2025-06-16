2 . Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Beautifying the people of Chesterfield for more than a decade, Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio has garnered 134 Google reviews to give the salon a top rating. Leah Bates wrote: "I’ve been having my hair done with Dan for years and my hair has never looked better. I tried many other salons in the past and was never fully satisfied with the results. Embellish has such a nice atmosphere and always provides a top quality service. All the staff are so friendly and helpful." Photo: Google