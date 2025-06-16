How about taking the plunge and trying a new salon too? We’ve taken the leg work out of looking for the best in Chesterfield by compiling a guide to the top-notch salons in and around the town centre, based on five-star Google reviews.
1. Chesterfield hair salons with five-star Google ratings
Feather & Fern, The Hair Loft Hair Dressing, Gigi Browns, pictured clockwise from left. Photo: Submitted
2. Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
Beautifying the people of Chesterfield for more than a decade, Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio has garnered 134 Google reviews to give the salon a top rating. Leah Bates wrote: "I’ve been having my hair done with Dan for years and my hair has never looked better. I tried many other salons in the past and was never fully satisfied with the results. Embellish has such a nice atmosphere and always provides a top quality service. All the staff are so friendly and helpful." Photo: Google
3. Second Image Hair Salon, High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield
Becky Harris posted about Second Image Hair Salon: "Big thank you to Tammy who managed to fit my son in for a last minute haircut! She was really friendly and helpful and made my son's visit a memorable one. It was such a fantastic experience that I booked myself in for a cut whilst I was there." The top Google rating is based on 39 reviews (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/Lubero
4. Studio RS, York House Business Centre, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield
Studio RS (formerly known as Salon S40 Boutique) has attracted 34 reviews on Google. Pamela Reynolds wrote: "Thank you Emma for a fantastic cut and colour...it looks amazing. Highly recommended, I've been going for years." (generic image: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock