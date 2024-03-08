Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr A. Gower of Quarry View, Farnah Green, Belper has submitted an application to Amber Valley Borough Council to erect a building containing a pool, sauna, gym, workout studio, changing room and planning room.

A design and access statement prepared by Simon Foote Architects states: “Our efforts have been dedicated to envisioning a design that seamlessly blends with the existing quarry. Meticulous attention has been given to ensuring the building’s privacy, rendering it almost completely unseen from the public highway.”

The architect envisages creating a route from the main house to the proposed new building to remove the need to use the main driveway.