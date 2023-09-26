Swim-spa cabin plan for Derbyshire villager's garden gets go-ahead but with strings attached
David Clarke submitted an application to site the cabin made of Scandanavian redwood spruce with rubber roofing and insulated floors in his garden at 148 Alfreton Road, Newton.
Bolsover District Council’s planning authority was informed by an officer that the building would measure 7.6m in width, 2.7m in height and 4m in length. The outbuilding would contain a small air conditioning unit which would be on for ten minutes prior to the use of the swim-spa and would emit a sound that could possible impact on the neighbouring amenity.
Permission was granted on condition that a scheme specifying the provisions to be made for the control of sound emanating from the building be submitted to and approved by the local planning authority and that the development be started within three years of September 21, 2023.