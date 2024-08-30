Swiftie disappointed after trying to find tickets for Taylor Swift tribute at Chesterfield Amphitheatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Taylor Swift fan has been left disappointed after trying to buy tribute concert tickets in Chesterfield.

A fan of the American singer-songwriter superstar, who was trying to find tickets for a sold-out Taylor Swift tribute concert on September 20, asked on Chesterfield Community Network group if anyone was selling tickets for Taylorville.

The sell out show was set to be hosted at Chesterfield Amphitheatre.

In her public Facebook post, she said: “I know this might be a long shot and finding a needle in a hay stack…so, I definitely missed the deadline for buying tickets for the Taylorville concert: A Tribute to Taylor Swift playing at Chesterfield Amphitheater on September 20 at 6pm. All of friends are going and tickets sold out quicker than I could get them. Anyone here not going anymore or knows someone who won’t scam me? Be greatly appreciated!”

A Taylor Swift fan has been left disappointed after trying to buy tribute concert tickets in Chesterfield. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

She soon received a reply from the Derbyshire Police Online Safety Facebook Page, providing advice and guidance and a security warning against scams.

Officers urged the fan to be very cautious as ‘putting out posts like this would undoubtedly result in being contacted by fraudsters offering non-existent tickets’.

But this was only the beginning of the Sad, Beautiful, Tragic story for the hopeful Swiftie who was soon told in the comments that she had in fact joined the wrong group.

A comment pointed out that Chesterfield in the UK does not actually have an amphitheatre – and she should Shake it Off and try her luck on Facebook groups for residents of Chesterfield in the US, where the concert will take place.

We hope it isn’t a Cruel Summer for the fan and that her Wildest Dreams of going to Taylorville come true.