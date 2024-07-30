Swift and bat boxes created as new homes built in Chesterfield - after two buildings demolished

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The swift and bat boxes have been created as a part of new development in Chesterfield.

The application for the demolition of two bungalows at 20 and 22 Somersall Lane and the erection of three detached houses with associated parking was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council in August 2022.

The planning permission was granted in March 2023 and the development works started on October 4 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bat survey was carried out and 20 Somersall Lane was confirmed to be used as a bat roost – and the developer was required to provide bat boxes as a part of the construction as one of the planning conditions.

The bat boxes (left) and swift boxes (right) have been created as a part of a new development at Somersall Lane in Chesterfield.The bat boxes (left) and swift boxes (right) have been created as a part of a new development at Somersall Lane in Chesterfield.
The bat boxes (left) and swift boxes (right) have been created as a part of a new development at Somersall Lane in Chesterfield.

The ecological appraisal recommended the provision of bird nesting features as well – to contribute to the retention and enhancement of the ecological interest of the site.

On July 25, the conditions regarding the biodiversity enhancement plan have been lifted – as the bat and bird boxes were created on two of the newly erected buildings.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.