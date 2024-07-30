Swift and bat boxes created as new homes built in Chesterfield - after two buildings demolished

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The swift and bat boxes have been created as a part of new development in Chesterfield.

The application for the demolition of two bungalows at 20 and 22 Somersall Lane and the erection of three detached houses with associated parking was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council in August 2022.

The planning permission was granted in March 2023 and the development works started on October 4 last year.

The bat survey was carried out and 20 Somersall Lane was confirmed to be used as a bat roost – and the developer was required to provide bat boxes as a part of the construction as one of the planning conditions.

The bat boxes (left) and swift boxes (right) have been created as a part of a new development at Somersall Lane in Chesterfield.

The ecological appraisal recommended the provision of bird nesting features as well – to contribute to the retention and enhancement of the ecological interest of the site.