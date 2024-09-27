Sweet or savoury? From cream cakes to sausage rolls - where your favourite places you on the map according to Derbyshire bakery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Research by Stacey’s Bakery claims that everything from your preference for an Alpine cream cake to the pastry surrounding your hot sausage roll can pinpoint where you are from.
The bakery, which has four branches in Ilkeston, Heanor and Eastwood, has been in business for more than a century.
Managing director David Stacey said: “Trends may come and go but we know our customers come back time and time again for certain favourites. Amazingly, those preferences differ by location.
“Our local knowledge has been passed on through four generations of bakers and our latest research confirms continuing patterns.”
Head to Ilkeston and Eastwood and there is a definite treat of choice - the Congress Tart. An almond flavoured delicacy in a sweet pastry shell.
One sweet treat, however, has universal appeal. Customers throughout the county “line the street” to get their hands on its taste bud tingling qualities.
Top of the bestselling confectionery list is gingerbread.
David Stacey said: “It is hands down the biggest seller throughout our Derbyshire shops. We have to make sure that we have over 1000 gingerbread items - men, llamas and hedgehogs - in stock, to see us through the weekend trading.”
This figure is nearly seven times the number of chocolate muffins being snapped up by Derbyshire foodies.
The firm’s gingerbread recipe has been passed down the generations and is a closely guarded secret.
While sausage rolls are one of the nation’s go-to snacks, there is an area divide when it comes to how that sausage is wrapped.
In Heanor, the most recently opened of the family firm’s four shops, it has to be flaky pastry, according to the baker.
“Customers in Heanor definitely have a preference for the flaky sausage roll over the shortcrust”, said David.
He added: “We sell over double the number of flaky to shortcrust here, which is not the case at our other shops.”
According to the sales figures, if you are a shortcrust pastry fan, you are more likely to be shopping in Ilkeston. The two Ilkeston shops combined will sell 300 shortcrust sausage rolls on a Saturday versus 180 flaky.
The refined taste buds of Derbyshire foodies continue. The Fresh Cream Alpine is a top seller in the cream cake category, although David admits the decadent chocolate eclair is a constant on the ‘must have’ list, enjoying the occasional surge in popularity.
Currently flapjacks are enjoying such a resurgence. Half dipped in chocolate, the oaty treat is good value at only 84p and sustains those hunger pangs till mealtime.
But it isn’t just sweet treats and snacks that place Derbyshire residents in a particular spot on the map. It is the white procea cob (yes cob not barm, bun or bap) that hits the heights when it comes to top selling items.
The medium sized staple is a particular hit at the firm’s South Street shop in Ilkeston.
David revealed that the minimum number of procea cobs sold at this shop was 300 a day.
“That’s on a quiet day,” he said. “On a busy day it would be 1500 and on crazy days like Christmas Eve we have sold around 6000!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.