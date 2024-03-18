Suspected uninsured driver of VW Golf speeds past children in housing estate near Chesterfield on telly's Traffic Cops

A suspected uninsured and unlicensed driver who speeds past young children in a housing estate near Chesterfield will be shown on this week’s episode of Traffic Cops.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT
The television programme will feature the driver of a VW Golf failing to stop as a police officer pursues him at midday. As the motorist drives at speed through the built-up area, the officer says to camera: “Your heart does sink and your mind goes 100 miles an hour. The dangers are huge.”

After the driver disappears, a long search is carried out and the car is found parked up near a suspect’s address which triggers an investigation to identify the motorist.

This episode of Traffic Cops focuses on Derbyshire officers clamping down on drivers who are putting other road users’ lives at risk, as well as their own. It goes out on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm and will be available afterwards on catch-up channels.

