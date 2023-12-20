Survey launched as charge for garden waste collections in Chesterfield proposed to reduce budget shortfalls

Residents in Chesterfield are being asked to have their say on proposals to introduce a small charge for garden waste collections in the borough.

The charge is one of a range of proposed service changes which has been put forward as Chesterfield Borough Council seeks to address significant budget shortfalls now and in future years.

The council is facing extreme pressures on its budgets and is considering measures which will help bridge an expected budget gap of almost £4 million for 2024/25.

The proposal to introduce an annual charge for garden waste (green bin) collections was approved in principle by the council’s Cabinet on November 14 and residents are now being asked for their views on the plans, to help shape how the service could operate in the future.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and the environment, said: “We know that garden waste collections are valued by many residents across the borough, but not everyone needs or uses this service, and we are in the minority of councils which still provide it for free.

“It’s really important that we understand how people currently use this service, along with what they want to see in the future, to help us develop the final proposal.”

Residents can put forward their views by taking part in the short survey which runs from 20 December 2023 to 10 January 2024. People can take part online or pick up a paper copy from the Town Hall.

The survey focuses on the specific garden waste proposal, but it sits alongside the council’s wider Budget Conversation which is seeking people’s general views on where under-pressure council budgets should be prioritised.