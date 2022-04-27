Surge in demand for emergency food parcels in Chesterfield

The Trussell Trust, a charity tackling poverty in the UK, supports the country’s largest network of food banks.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, they have seen a dramatic increase in the number of emergency food parcels handed out to those in need nationally.

Figures from the charity show 6,948 emergency food parcels were handed out to people in Chesterfield in the year to March.

This was an increase on the 5,251 emergency food parcels distributed in the year to March 2021, and was up 49% on the 4,675 provided in the year to March 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity typically hands out emergency packages containing three days’ worth of food. Since the start of the pandemic, it has also started providing supplies in seven-day packages, in response to growing need and to limit the number of deliveries.

Across the East Midlands, 126,877 parcels were handed out by the region’s 86 distribution centres in the year to March.

The Trussell Trust warned that food bank use has accelerated in the past six months, as the rising cost of basic amenities has hit people’s pockets.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the charity, said: “People are telling us they’re skipping meals so they can feed their children. That they are turning off essential appliances so they can afford internet access for their kids to do their homework.

“How can this be right in a society like ours?”

In year to March, 24% – or 1,672 – of the parcels handed out in Chesterfield were given to children, up from 1,143 in the year before the pandemic.

And across the UK at large, nearly 2.2 million parcels were distributed in the year to March 2022 – fewer than the 2.6 million the year before, but a significant increase on the 1.2 million provided five years ago in the year to March 2017.