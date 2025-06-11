“Support your town centre before it is too late”: Popular Chesterfield town centre business announces sudden closure

A family-run Chesterfield soft play centre has announced sudden closure after ‘unprecedented’ decrease in footfall in town.

Kooca soft play centre, located on on New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield, has announced its immediate closure.

Since its opening in 2021, Kooca has become the leading soft play centre in the area for younger children with families praising the venue for its varied play equipment, good quality food and staff who ‘went above and beyond’.

In a statement published online, Kooca’s team thanked their customers and encouraged residents to support their local businesses and town centre before ‘it’s too late’.

The statement reads: “We are heartbroken to announce that after almost four years of providing smiles, fun and laughter for the Chesterfield Families we have made the difficult decision to close the business with immediate effect.

“The unprecedented decrease in footfall to Chesterfield Town Centre over the last two years has been devastating for us and other businesses.

“This and a number of other factors including the Phenomenal Increase to Insurances, Utility Bills, Business Rates, Rent, Repairs, Stock, and Wages have together meant that it is no longer viable for us to continue trading.

“Please, if you can, support a local businesses, and your Town Centre, please do so before it is too late. Visit them, support them, buy a drink, buy a snack and return if you can.

“We have made lots of amazing friends, and have some great memories to look back on, we shall fondly remember these. Thank you for allowing us to a part of your family.”