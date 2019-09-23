Support group which aims to improve women's mental health set to launch in Chesterfield

A support group which aims to improve women's mental health is set to launch in Chesterfield.

Cathy Jones and Rebecca Tustin will hold the first Fem-Talk meeting in the Ernie Moss room at the Proact Stadium between 7pm and 9pm on October 3.

Cathy Jones and Rebecca Tustin, of Fem-Talk.

This comes after Cathy and Rebecca have helped Jason Cotton and Frazer Longford make a success of their award-winning Men-Talk group, which was set up last year to help males who are struggling.

Cathy said: "We decided now would be a great time to branch off, take what we have learned, use the services and tools available to us, and break down some more walls and finally remove the stigma associated with mental health and get women talking.

"Fem-Talk is a brand new group created by women, for women."

Cathy said that Fem-Talk meetings, which are for over-18s only, are held in a 'non-judgmental environment' and there is a 'freedom to speak and a freedom to listen'.

"What's said in the room stays in the room," she added.

