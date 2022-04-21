Support for Derbyshire village micropub amid beer garden noise complaints

Owners of The Headstocks, on Wharf Road, Pinxton, are seeking planning permission to change the use of a residential garden to a beer garden with a smoking area at the micropub.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee is set to make the decision after Coun Mary Dooley raised concerns about disturbance to residents through noise and anti-social behaviour, bottles left on window sills and parking issues.

Planning officers will urge councillors to support the plans when the committee meets on Wednesday, April 27, despite evidence ‘the beer garden has been in operation for some time, without planning permission’.

The Headstocks, on Wharf Road, Pinxton, has applied for planning permission to open a beer garden. Image: Google Maps.

Their report says: “Since the original approval for the pub in 2018, the rear garden has been surfaced with loose stones, and during the site visit for the current application a number of benches and a partly constructed marquee were in place’.

The beer garden has also been backed by a number of residents.

A petition signed by 13 people was received by the council, which said noise had not been a problem and plans for a beer garden ‘would be lovely’.

A further letter of support said: “The Headstocks has been a great addition to our village, providing somewhere for villagers to go to socialise and also to occasionally enjoy live entertainment, which sadly we don't get to do that often now with so many pubs having closed in our area.”

Another added: “Since The Headstocks has arrived on my street it's been an absolute pleasure, especially with there not being as many pubs left in Pinxton.”

Three letters objected to the proposal, citing concerns about parking, noise and ‘drunken patrons’ who ‘are likely to be a threat to security’.

The planning officer’s report concludes: “The pub has been in operation for around four years, without any significant noise complaints from surrounding properties, or in respect of anti-social behaviour or highway issues.