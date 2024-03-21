Support for Derbyshire Ex-Armed Forces as local charity awarded funding

More support for Derbyshire Ex-Armed Forces as local charity DAAS, are awarded funding by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust. AFCFT have announced that they have awarded over £2.8 million of funding that will deliver significant changes and improvements in Armed Forces communities with hidden or compelling needs across the UK.
By Alison CorbettContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT
Derbyshire Addictions Advice Service are delighted to be one of the 32 successful projects awarded funding for their STAND TO Derbyshire Veterans Community Services project.

John Ydlibi, Chair of Derbyshire Addictions Advice Service said:- "It is fantastic that we are able to partner again with The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust and deliver support to Derbyshire's ex-servicemen and women, some of whom have struggled immensely since leaving the Armed Forces.

We are extremely proud of our STAND TO Programme, which has been successfully run by veterans for veterans, and this RECONNECT project will ensure that our Derbyshire veterans will have the opportunity to connect with peers who have gone or are going through similar challenges".

STAND TO Derbyshire Veteran Community Services

The RECONNECT project will reach out to veterans who are struggling to engage in services, who may be isolated and whose needs are often hidden or complex. The veteran-to-veteran programme will facilitate early stage engagement, offering regular contact and supported access to established Derbyshire Mutual Ex-Service Support (MESS) groups, peer support, buddying and volunteer opportunities.

If you have served in the military or know someone who may benefit from receiving support from our RECONNECT project please get in touch on

Tel: 01246 959333 or Email [email protected]

