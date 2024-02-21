Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Salaries of up to £65,995 are on offer as Britain’s fourth largest supermarket seeks people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store manager and store assistant as well as warehouse section leader at its Sawley Distribution Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12 per hour rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi is looking to recruit 230 people in Derbyshire as it looks to open new stores and update its current outlets.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024. Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion towards hitting this long-term target.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”