Superhero-themed fun day raises hundreds of pounds for Chesterfield Royal Hospital

A postnatal health and fitness group has raised hundreds of pounds for Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Move with Mumma held a superhero-themed fun day at Eastwood Park in Hasland earlier this month.

Picture by Lyn Chapman, from Wings Photography.

The event - which included a visit from Spider Man, superhero games, a superhero workout, a bouncy castle and a sensory bus - saw £640 raised for the Royal.

Amanda Croft, of Move with Mumma, said: "It was such a fun day.

"We've been raising funds for maternity equipment for Chesterfield Royal Hospital through the charity Baby Lifeline for a year now.

Picture by Lyn Chapman, from Wings Photography.

"From this event, we are splitting the funds so that some can go directly to the labour suits at the hospital to make it more comfortable for mums giving birth with nice decorations like fairy lights."

Amanda added: "Our total raised since launching Move with Mumma last year is over £2,000.

"The generosity in the community is amazing.

"We will continue to hold fun events throughout the year to continue raising funds for maternity equipment."

Picture by Lyn Chapman, from Wings Photography.

For more information about Move with Mumma, visit www.movewithmumma.co.uk



