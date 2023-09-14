Superhero Night Walk: Young cousins to take on first ever event in memory of grandmother

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linda Ellison, from Killamarsh, was diagnosed with advanced gall bladder cancer in May 2022 and died just five months later, aged 65.

She received “brilliant” care in the hospice’s Inpatient Unit for six weeks before her death in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her grandchildren, Molly, (10), Theo, (6) Jesse, (5), and Noah, (4), will be among hundreds of children taking on the new charity superhero walk.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Ellison with her grandchildren, Molly, (10), Theo, (6) Jesse, (5), and Noah, (4),

The walk will take place in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield on Saturday 14th October – almost one year after Linda died at the hospice.

Linda’s daughter, and Jesse’s Mum, Liz Riley from Killamarsh, said: “Mum’s life was dedicated to her four grandchildren, she idolised them and helped to care for them since they were babies.

“When she was given her diagnosis and told she didn’t have long left to live, Mum arranged for each of the grandchildren to have a special bear made, with her voice inside, which they could keep to remember her by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The grandchildren adored Mum. She would always spoil them with treats and give them lots of kisses and cuddles.

Linda Ellison with her daughter Liz Riley

“Having never been to the hospice before, she was worried that it wouldn’t be suitable for them.

“But she was relieved to find out that they had lots of family rooms that we could use so we could keep the kids entertained whilst they were visiting their Nannan.”

Linda worked part-time and also helped to look after her grandchildren before she was diagnosed. She was married to her husband Mick for over 45 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite it being “the worst time” for her family, Liz insists her family “couldn’t have wished for a better place for Mum to be”.

“When Jesse and I came to see her at the hospice with my dad, we liked to get out into the garden together,” added Liz.

“Mum would sit in the summer house and watch Jesse whizz around on his scooter! Then we’d come back inside, and he would have lots of cuddles with Mum in her bed.

“It meant that she was able to make precious memories with her grandchildren right until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In her final few weeks, Mum’s condition got worse so my dad moved into the hospice so he could be by her side the whole time.

“They put up a fold-out bed next to Mum’s and gave him use of the overnight stay room for showering which meant he could stay close to her in those final days.”

Not only were Linda and her family cared for in the weeks before her death, but her husband Mick has continued to be supported by the hospice’s Supportive Care team.

He has attended a weekly bereavement group with other people going through a similar experience to help him come to terms with Linda’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tribute to Linda’s life, the family will be taking part in the hospice’s first-ever Superhero Night Walk in memory of their beloved ‘Nannan’.

Liz added: “The grandchildren miss their Nannan so much. That’s why they’ve decided to take on the Superhero Night Walk together and do something positive to remember her by.

“The date of the walk will be very close to the first anniversary of Mum’s death, so it’s going to be a special event for the whole family to get together.

“They’ve raised over £350 already which is amazing, and they’re aiming to raise even more so that more people like their Nannan can receive care from the hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can support Linda’s grandchildren by sponsoring them here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/inmemoryofournannan

Tickets cost just £5.50 per child and adults go FREE. The walk will start at 6:30 pm with doors opening from 4:30pm.

Every participating child will receive a fundraising pack, superhero cape and a glow in the dark mask to wear whilst taking part in the event. Thank you to our event sponsors, Technique Learning Solutions, Motan Colortronic and printing partners PDM.