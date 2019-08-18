.

Sun shines on Barlow Carnival - in pictures

The sun shone as crowds turned out for this year's fun-filled Barlow Carnival on Saturday.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick was there to take these pictures.

Barlow Primary School celebrates the moon landing anniversary. Picture by Jason Chadwick.
Barlow Primary School celebrates the moon landing anniversary. Picture by Jason Chadwick.
Pirates! Picture by Jason Chadwick.
St George rescues the princess from a very happy dragon, Dinky and Wilfie Hill and Harriet Bright. Picture by Jason Chadwick.
