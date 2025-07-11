Children can learn how to fight like a knight at Bolsover Castle where Sword School will be held on July 19 and 20 and August 9 and 10. Admission to the castle costs from £10.90 per child and from £17.70 per adult. Book early to save 15% online at www.english-heritage.org.uk (photo: Jim Holden)placeholder image
Children can learn how to fight like a knight at Bolsover Castle where Sword School will be held on July 19 and 20 and August 9 and 10. Admission to the castle costs from £10.90 per child and from £17.70 per adult. Book early to save 15% online at www.english-heritage.org.uk (photo: Jim Holden)

Summer holiday fun for families in and around Chesterfield that won't drain your bank account

By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jul 2025, 21:03 BST
School holidays are just around the corner and many parents will be racking their brains about how they will keep their little treasures amused.

Families who are planning to stay at home in Derbyshire and have days out or visitors who have booked a summer break in our lovely county will find much to tempt them.

Here are a few ideas for activities which your children will love that won’t leave you skint for the rest of the holiday.

Magic and Mudpies is an outdoor nature playgroup for tots and pre-schoolers, based at the Eyre Chapel in Newbold. Play set-ups which vary from week to week include toadstool tea party, mini beast garden, butterfly house, magic potion station and exploration den. Weekly sessions are available from July 22 to August 29, 2025. The cost is £6.95 per child (aged 1-5 years), adults and siblings of any age attend free. Book online at https://bookwhen.com/magicandmudpies (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

1. Magic and Mudpies Outdoor Play Sessions, Chesterfield

Magic and Mudpies is an outdoor nature playgroup for tots and pre-schoolers, based at the Eyre Chapel in Newbold. Play set-ups which vary from week to week include toadstool tea party, mini beast garden, butterfly house, magic potion station and exploration den. Weekly sessions are available from July 22 to August 29, 2025. The cost is £6.95 per child (aged 1-5 years), adults and siblings of any age attend free. Book online at https://bookwhen.com/magicandmudpies (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Get ready for the wettest, wildest, most fun-filled event of the summer. The Great Water Fight returns to Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor on Saturday, July 26, from 12 noon until 4pm. £2 per entry. There will be stalls, boxing exercise, face painting and food vendors at this family day out which is run by Chesterfield Round Table.

2. The Great Water Fight, Chesterfield

Get ready for the wettest, wildest, most fun-filled event of the summer. The Great Water Fight returns to Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor on Saturday, July 26, from 12 noon until 4pm. £2 per entry. There will be stalls, boxing exercise, face painting and food vendors at this family day out which is run by Chesterfield Round Table. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Families can look forward to a free weekend of fun, creativity and imagination at Chesterfield Children's Festival in Queens Park on July 26 and 27. Back for its third year, the festival will include returning favourite Everybody Dance which is a mass dance-along created by Spire Junior School in collaboration with professional dancers. Theatre company Maison Foo will invite families on a magical, globe-trotting adventure where stories are brought to life through puppetry, music, and theatre. There will be beat-boxing workshops, circus skills and face painting - all free, with no booking required. Chesterfield Children's Festival runs from 10am until 4pm on both days.

3. Chesterfield Children's Festival

Families can look forward to a free weekend of fun, creativity and imagination at Chesterfield Children's Festival in Queens Park on July 26 and 27. Back for its third year, the festival will include returning favourite Everybody Dance which is a mass dance-along created by Spire Junior School in collaboration with professional dancers. Theatre company Maison Foo will invite families on a magical, globe-trotting adventure where stories are brought to life through puppetry, music, and theatre. There will be beat-boxing workshops, circus skills and face painting - all free, with no booking required. Chesterfield Children's Festival runs from 10am until 4pm on both days. Photo: Junction Arts

Photo Sales
Children aged 5-13 years can brush up on their playing skills at Kellog's Football Camp, delivered by Chesterfield FC Community Trust at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Free sessions will be held from July 28 to August 28, Monday to Thursday, from 9.30am until 3.30pm with 54 places available at each.

4. Kellog's Football Camp, Hasland

Children aged 5-13 years can brush up on their playing skills at Kellog's Football Camp, delivered by Chesterfield FC Community Trust at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Free sessions will be held from July 28 to August 28, Monday to Thursday, from 9.30am until 3.30pm with 54 places available at each. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice