3 . Chesterfield Children's Festival

Families can look forward to a free weekend of fun, creativity and imagination at Chesterfield Children's Festival in Queens Park on July 26 and 27. Back for its third year, the festival will include returning favourite Everybody Dance which is a mass dance-along created by Spire Junior School in collaboration with professional dancers. Theatre company Maison Foo will invite families on a magical, globe-trotting adventure where stories are brought to life through puppetry, music, and theatre. There will be beat-boxing workshops, circus skills and face painting - all free, with no booking required. Chesterfield Children's Festival runs from 10am until 4pm on both days. Photo: Junction Arts