Families who are planning to stay at home in Derbyshire and have days out or visitors who have booked a summer break in our lovely county will find much to tempt them.
Here are a few ideas for activities which your children will love that won’t leave you skint for the rest of the holiday.
1. Magic and Mudpies Outdoor Play Sessions, Chesterfield
Magic and Mudpies is an outdoor nature playgroup for tots and pre-schoolers, based at the Eyre Chapel in Newbold. Play set-ups which vary from week to week include toadstool tea party, mini beast garden, butterfly house, magic potion station and exploration den. Weekly sessions are available from July 22 to August 29, 2025. The cost is £6.95 per child (aged 1-5 years), adults and siblings of any age attend free. Book online at https://bookwhen.com/magicandmudpies (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
2. The Great Water Fight, Chesterfield
Get ready for the wettest, wildest, most fun-filled event of the summer. The Great Water Fight returns to Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor on Saturday, July 26, from 12 noon until 4pm. £2 per entry. There will be stalls, boxing exercise, face painting and food vendors at this family day out which is run by Chesterfield Round Table. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Chesterfield Children's Festival
Families can look forward to a free weekend of fun, creativity and imagination at Chesterfield Children's Festival in Queens Park on July 26 and 27. Back for its third year, the festival will include returning favourite Everybody Dance which is a mass dance-along created by Spire Junior School in collaboration with professional dancers. Theatre company Maison Foo will invite families on a magical, globe-trotting adventure where stories are brought to life through puppetry, music, and theatre. There will be beat-boxing workshops, circus skills and face painting - all free, with no booking required. Chesterfield Children's Festival runs from 10am until 4pm on both days. Photo: Junction Arts
4. Kellog's Football Camp, Hasland
Children aged 5-13 years can brush up on their playing skills at Kellog's Football Camp, delivered by Chesterfield FC Community Trust at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Free sessions will be held from July 28 to August 28, Monday to Thursday, from 9.30am until 3.30pm with 54 places available at each. Photo: Submitted
