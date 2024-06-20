As the UK finally begins to warm-up for summer, four-year-old Violet Kirkpatrick marvels at Cornus kousa 'Venus' at Lea Gardens.As the UK finally begins to warm-up for summer, four-year-old Violet Kirkpatrick marvels at Cornus kousa 'Venus' at Lea Gardens.
Summer at last: Photos show youngster enjoying pretty Derbyshire garden - now open for 2024 season

By Rod Kirkpatrick
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
As the UK finally begins to warm-up for summer, four-year-old Violet Kirkpatrick marvels at Cornus kousa 'Venus’ and eats an ice cream under giant Gunnera leaves at Lea Gardens, near Matlock.

Lea Gardens is now open for the 2024 season. The Rhododendron Garden just outside the village of Lea covers approximately three and a half acres and is situated within a woodland area, with access paths which allow visitors to see the 500 or more varieties of rhododendrons, azaleas and other plants.

The garden is open to the public for viewing and also has a teashop.

Photos by Rod Kirkpatrick.

Violet Kirkpatrick cools-off with an ice cream under the leaves of giant Gunnera plants.

