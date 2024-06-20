Summer at last: Photos show youngster enjoying pretty Derbyshire garden - now open for 2024 season

Lea Gardens is now open for the 2024 season. The Rhododendron Garden just outside the village of Lea covers approximately three and a half acres and is situated within a woodland area, with access paths which allow visitors to see the 500 or more varieties of rhododendrons, azaleas and other plants.
The garden is open to the public for viewing and also has a teashop.
Photos by Rod Kirkpatrick.
1. Lea Gardens
2. Cooling off
Violet Kirkpatrick cools-off with an ice cream under the leaves of giant Gunnera plants.Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography