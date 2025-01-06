Sue Ryder - which has charity shops in Clay Cross, Matlock and Ilkeston - launches appeal for volunteers
National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, is urging anyone with a New Year’s resolution to give something back, to come on board and help in its shops.
The organisation is looking for volunteers who can help sort and prepare stock or become involved in merchandising and sales.
Sue Ryder has shops in Clay Cross, Matlock and Ilkeston among its 400 outlets across the country.
Lucy Swann, volunteer manager, said: “Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone. We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.
“Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.”
To make a difference as a Sue Ryder volunteer, go to www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply
