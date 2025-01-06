RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne has died at the age of 32 (photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

North Derbyshire fans have paid tribute to RuPaul’s Drag Race star and musical theatre actor The Vivienne who has died at the age of 32.

Chesterfield Pride posted on social media: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of The Vivienne. All our thoughts go out to everyone that knew them.”

Dan Walker, who organises the Chesterfield Pride event, wrote: “So sad. Such a great performer and even nicer human being. He will be sorely missed.”

Matt Fletcher commented: “So so talented, and far too young to go, desperately sad.”

Simon Jones, publicist for the drag star, posted on Instagram: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

The Vivienne’s latest stage role was The Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and they were due to perform in the show at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in February 2025. A year ago they trod the boards at the Lyceum as The Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz.

Their career took off after winning the UK edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019, four years after appearing in the American series.

In 2023 The Vivienne competed in ITV’s Dancing On Ice, finishing in third place.

The Vivienne’s drag star name was inspired by their fondness for the clothes designed by Vivienne Westwood who was born in Derbyshire and died aged 81 in 2022.