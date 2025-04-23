Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a successful farm shop on the outskirts of Chesterfield is seeking planning permission to change the use of an agricultural barn to accommodate his business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Higginbottom, of Adam’s Happy Hens farm shop at The Yews, Baslow Road, Holymoorside hopes to convert a modern barn to the south of the farmyard. His proposal is for all the existing farm shop activities to be housed under one roof. There would be display areas, a counter, small seating area and accessible toilet.

The new farm shop would be open seven days a week, 10am until 5pm. Once established, it is anticipated that the shop will enable one additional full-time worker to be employed at the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yews is a working agricultural holding that currently produces hay, straw, eggs, chicken, beef, lamb and cakes. Numerous ‘pet’ livestock including rhea, goats, donkeys and lambs are cared for at the family-run farm.

The owner of Adam's Happy Hens Farm Shop is seeking planning permission to rchange the use of an agricultural barn at The Yews, Baslow Road, Holymoorside.

A farm shop has operated at The Yews since 2012, starting out as a small ‘stall’ with an honesty box in a timber shed and gradually expanding to the shop that exists today.

David Higginbottom operated a dairy herd from the farm until the latter part of 2024 when it became no longer viable. A recent reorganisation of how the farm operates has shifted the focus from milk to beef production, as well as the expansion of the farm shop and free-range egg production.

A planning statement to North East Derbyshire District Council reports: “Increased activity of tractors and other machinery and the moving of beef cattle in the farmyard close to the existing farm shop, where families tend to congregate and wander during visits to the farm shop, has caused a few safety concerns for the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also concern about lack of space in the farm shop, resulting in products being displayed outside and having to be carried in and out each day, as well as outdoor expansion of the seating area.”

Under the applicant’s proposal, the existing main farm shop building would be used for egg processing, such as the washing, grading and boxing of eggs. The other existing farm shop structures, including the seating area, would be removed.