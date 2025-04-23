Successful farm shop owner's bid to move to larger premises on outskirts of Chesterfield hinges on planning consent
Adam Higginbottom, of Adam’s Happy Hens farm shop at The Yews, Baslow Road, Holymoorside hopes to convert a modern barn to the south of the farmyard. His proposal is for all the existing farm shop activities to be housed under one roof. There would be display areas, a counter, small seating area and accessible toilet.
The new farm shop would be open seven days a week, 10am until 5pm. Once established, it is anticipated that the shop will enable one additional full-time worker to be employed at the farm.
The Yews is a working agricultural holding that currently produces hay, straw, eggs, chicken, beef, lamb and cakes. Numerous ‘pet’ livestock including rhea, goats, donkeys and lambs are cared for at the family-run farm.
A farm shop has operated at The Yews since 2012, starting out as a small ‘stall’ with an honesty box in a timber shed and gradually expanding to the shop that exists today.
David Higginbottom operated a dairy herd from the farm until the latter part of 2024 when it became no longer viable. A recent reorganisation of how the farm operates has shifted the focus from milk to beef production, as well as the expansion of the farm shop and free-range egg production.
A planning statement to North East Derbyshire District Council reports: “Increased activity of tractors and other machinery and the moving of beef cattle in the farmyard close to the existing farm shop, where families tend to congregate and wander during visits to the farm shop, has caused a few safety concerns for the applicant.
“There is also concern about lack of space in the farm shop, resulting in products being displayed outside and having to be carried in and out each day, as well as outdoor expansion of the seating area.”
Under the applicant’s proposal, the existing main farm shop building would be used for egg processing, such as the washing, grading and boxing of eggs. The other existing farm shop structures, including the seating area, would be removed.
