Success for Sixth Form students as A level results continue to rise at Netherthorpe School

Students from the Sixth Form at Netherthorpe School in Staveley were today celebrating an excellent set of ‘A’ level, Cambridge Technical and BTEC qualification results.

The results meant that students were offered places in top universities across the country as well as a wide range of apprenticeships with local, national and international organisations, including at higher level Apprenticeship programmes.

Netherthorpe Sixth Form students celebrate their A Level results.

To name just a few of those celebrating top grades are; Katy Greensted, Grace Foster, Tiegan Clayton, James Moody, Chloe Chaplin, Jenson Steele, Amelia Lord, Sam Fielding, Tia Calpin and Harriet Ryans, all achieving at least one A* grade or high performing grades.

Many students will be celebrating as this year’s exam performance sees the third consecutive year of improvement at Netherthorpe Sixth Form. 34 per cent achieving the top grade category A*- B, 68per cent of students achieving A*- C and 98 per cent of students passing.

Headteacher Dave Williams said: “We are proud of each and every student on their fantastic success. This is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the students and staff here at Netherthorpe over the past few years. I wish all our ‘A’ level students well in the future, whether at university, under taking apprenticeships, travelling or in the world of work.”

From the 110 university applications the destinations cover the UK including Northern Ireland and several students are undertaking gap year experiences.

