Stunning well-dressing works of art on display in Chesterfield village

Forty volunteers spend over 800 hours to create the works of art in Holymoorside, which were made using flowers, leaves, seeds, and stems gathered in local gardens and hedgerows. The images were created from more than 40 types of flowers, leaves and seeds – using 15 different shades of Hydrangea alone.

John Botham, who helped organise this year’s well dressings said: “We are lucky to have a large group of volunteers, and so we again have two adult well dressings this year, the Hipper Well, and the smaller Whispering Well, named after the famous spring where the well dressings were originally held.

“This year’s Hipper Well celebrates the volunteer emergency services, The 60th anniversary of the Peak District Mountain Rescue organisation and the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. The centre picture shows a fictional rescue at Bamford Edge, with Ladybower Reservoir in the background. The RNLI is introduced in the frame, with a stylised coastal rescue.”

He added: “The Whispering Well depicts ‘The Water-Lily Pond’ by Claude Monet, in celebration of 150 years since the first exhibition of Impressionist Art in Paris, and also the 200th Anniversary of The National Gallery. The Water-Lily Pond is an experiment for us, an attempt at impressionism.

“The Children’s Well depicts ‘Bertie Bassett’ and celebrates 125 years since the creation of Licorice Allsorts. It was completed by more than 30 younger children.”

The wells will be on display in Holymoorside at the bottom of Cotton Mill Hill, between The Bull’s Head pub and the United Reformed Chapel, until September 8.

The main Holymoorside well dressing celebrates volunteer emergency services.

Bertie Bassett features on the well made by local children

The Whispering Well depicts 'The Water-Lily Pond' by Claude Monet, in celebration of 150 years since the first exhibition of Impressionist Art in Paris, and also the 200th Anniversary of The National Gallery.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team joined villagers for the Well Blessing ceremony