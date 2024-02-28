The Spring Cottage at Wash Green, Wirksworth sits in an elevated position and looks out across the town to the countryside beyond. Open fields adjacent to the property add to the rural feel.
Offers in the region of £450,000 are invited for the house which contains two reception rooms, a large conservatory, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
A garden wraps around the property and a driveway provides ample off-road parking.
1. Picturesque location
The Spring Cottage enjoys panoramic views from its elevated position on the edge of Wirksworth. Photo: Zoopla
2. Spacious room
The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a dining table and chairs. The fitted units have roll top work surface and tiled splashbacks. There is an integrated electric oven and hob. Photo: Zoopla
3. Easy access
Located through glazed double doors off the kitchen, the dining room is of a good size and has an open fire in a brick fireplace with raised tiled hearth. Photo: Zoopla
4. Natural light
The sitting room is flooded with natural light through double doors to the conservatory at the rear and a window at the front. There is a brick fireplace with raised hearth which currently houses an electric fire but could be opened up to accommodate an open fire or log burner. The sitting room also contains a staircase leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla