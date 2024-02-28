News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Stunning views of countryside from three-bed house on edge of Derbyshire Dales town

Spectacular panoramic views are a selling point of this detached property in a tranquil location in the Derbyshire Dales.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT

The Spring Cottage at Wash Green, Wirksworth sits in an elevated position and looks out across the town to the countryside beyond. Open fields adjacent to the property add to the rural feel.

Offers in the region of £450,000 are invited for the house which contains two reception rooms, a large conservatory, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

A garden wraps around the property and a driveway provides ample off-road parking.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Grant’s of Derbyshire, call 01629 347695.

The Spring Cottage enjoys panoramic views from its elevated position on the edge of Wirksworth.

1. Picturesque location

The Spring Cottage enjoys panoramic views from its elevated position on the edge of Wirksworth. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a dining table and chairs. The fitted units have roll top work surface and tiled splashbacks. There is an integrated electric oven and hob.

2. Spacious room

The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a dining table and chairs. The fitted units have roll top work surface and tiled splashbacks. There is an integrated electric oven and hob. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Located through glazed double doors off the kitchen, the dining room is of a good size and has an open fire in a brick fireplace with raised tiled hearth.

3. Easy access

Located through glazed double doors off the kitchen, the dining room is of a good size and has an open fire in a brick fireplace with raised tiled hearth. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The sitting room is flooded with natural light through double doors to the conservatory at the rear and a window at the front. There is a brick fireplace with raised hearth which currently houses an electric fire but could be opened up to accommodate an open fire or log burner. The sitting room also contains a staircase leading to the first floor.

4. Natural light

The sitting room is flooded with natural light through double doors to the conservatory at the rear and a window at the front. There is a brick fireplace with raised hearth which currently houses an electric fire but could be opened up to accommodate an open fire or log burner. The sitting room also contains a staircase leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire DalesZoopla