Stunning photos show Derbyshire glassmaker making crystal glass baubles to adorn Christmas trees

A dedicated glassmaker carefully manipulates molten glass to make high end crystal baubles to adorn Christmas trees.

Jonathan Abbott, 38, makes more than 400 individually crafted baubles a year and sells them all year round as they are so popular with customers.

They cost £21 and are sold alongside vases, paperweights, glasses, candle holders, whiskey tumblers, terrariums and soap dishes.

He creates the festive decoration in his studio, using traditional tools to manipulate molten glass.

Jonathan, who owns Lumsdale Glass in Matlock, Derbs., then transforms the glass into individually blown and hand-finished pieces.

He even sells experience days, where customers can come into the studio and make a bauble themself.

Jonathan, who started working in the industry 11 years ago as an apprentice, said: "I'm making the baubles faster than I did two years ago, because you and your assistant both get better and get into a rhythm when making them.

"I enjoy finding different colour schemes because I have the public coming in to have a go at glass blowing.

"Sometimes they will come in to make a bauble and use a certain colour scheme that I've never used before but it works, so I'll get inspiration from the public.

"That's really interesting to do."

1 . Stunning baubles .They cost £21 and are sold alongside vases, paperweights, glasses, candle holders, whiskey tumblers, terrariums and soap dishes. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Preparation for Christmas Jonathan Abbott making high end crystal glass baubles in preparation for Christmas. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Glassmaker Jonathan makes over 400 individually made baubles a year and sells them all year round as they are so popular with customers. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Hand-finished pieces Jonathan, who owns Lumsdale Glass in Matlock, transforms the glass into individually blown and hand-finished pieces. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales