The impressive image was captured by local photographer Nick Rhodes, from Hasland

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun and obscures Earth’s view of the Sun, either totally or partially. A total eclipse sees the light from the sun completely blocked out, while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the sun, making it appear as though a chunk of the sun is missing.

Solar eclipses are never visible from all parts of the world as the moon is a lot smaller than Earth and its shadow reaches only a few hundred miles. This means it can only be viewed by certain parts of the planet’s surface at a time.