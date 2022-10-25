Stunning image shows solar eclipse over Chesterfield
This stunning image shows the partial solar eclipse over Chesterfield today.
The impressive image was captured by local photographer Nick Rhodes, from Hasland
A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun and obscures Earth’s view of the Sun, either totally or partially. A total eclipse sees the light from the sun completely blocked out, while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the sun, making it appear as though a chunk of the sun is missing.
Solar eclipses are never visible from all parts of the world as the moon is a lot smaller than Earth and its shadow reaches only a few hundred miles. This means it can only be viewed by certain parts of the planet’s surface at a time.
Most Popular
If you captured any images of the eclipse – or other astronomical features – you can share them with us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]