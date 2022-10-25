News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stunning image shows solar eclipse over Chesterfield

This stunning image shows the partial solar eclipse over Chesterfield today.

By Phil Bramley
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The eclispe was captured by local photograoger Nick Rhodes
The eclispe was captured by local photograoger Nick Rhodes

The impressive image was captured by local photographer Nick Rhodes, from Hasland

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun and obscures Earth’s view of the Sun, either totally or partially. A total eclipse sees the light from the sun completely blocked out, while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the sun, making it appear as though a chunk of the sun is missing.

Read More
Derbyshire couple  set to become the fastest cyclists to travel around the world...

Solar eclipses are never visible from all parts of the world as the moon is a lot smaller than Earth and its shadow reaches only a few hundred miles. This means it can only be viewed by certain parts of the planet’s surface at a time.

Most Popular

If you captured any images of the eclipse – or other astronomical features – you can share them with us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

MoonChesterfieldEarthFacebook