Stunning drone footage shows scale of Sparkle Night Walk through Chesterfield

While scenes on the ground were illuminated by dazzling smiles, a few gritted teeth and the odd bead of sweat on Saturday, June 28, drone photographer Sean Morgan sent his camera soaring overhead to get a bird’s eye view.

From the SMH Group Stadium to Eastwood Park and back again, every step from every walker along the ten kilometre route will make a difference to local families in the hardest moments of their lives.

Organisers have reported a record turnout of more than 3,500 this year, raising more than £280,000, and these photos reflect that incredible community support.

To find out more about next year’s Sparkle Night Walk and to register for the super early bird price, go to ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk.

