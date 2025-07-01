Stunning drone footage shows scale of Sparkle Night Walk through Chesterfield

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Every year the Sparkle Night Walk highlights the best of Chesterfield as resident walk side by side through the dark to raise thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospice – and this year one photographer captured it all like never before.

While scenes on the ground were illuminated by dazzling smiles, a few gritted teeth and the odd bead of sweat on Saturday, June 28, drone photographer Sean Morgan sent his camera soaring overhead to get a bird’s eye view.

From the SMH Group Stadium to Eastwood Park and back again, every step from every walker along the ten kilometre route will make a difference to local families in the hardest moments of their lives.

Organisers have reported a record turnout of more than 3,500 this year, raising more than £280,000, and these photos reflect that incredible community support.

For more of Sean’s work, join his Chesterfield And Surrounding Areas Droneography group on Facebook, or find SM Aerial Photography on TikTok.

To find out more about next year’s Sparkle Night Walk and to register for the super early bird price, go to ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk.

1. Sparkle Night Walk 2025 from the air

- Photo: Sean Morgan/SM Aerial Photography

2. Sparkle Night Walk 2025 from the air

- Photo: Sean Morgan/SM Aerial Photography

3. Sparkle Night Walk 2025 from the air

- Photo: Sean Morgan/SM Aerial Photography

4. Sparkle Night Walk 2025 from the air

- Photo: Sean Morgan/SM Aerial Photography

