Studio plan for former Derbyshire mill chimney bought at auction for £3,000 as a surprise birthday gift for husband

A towering Derbyshire landmark – bought at auction as a surprise birthday present – may be developed into a quirky studio space.

The 42 metre former mill chimney at Milford, near Belper sold for £3,000 to Laura Gregory who wanted an unusual gift for her husband Lee.

Laura’s great-grandmother used to work at the mill in Milford. She said: “It was a bit of a spontaneous purchase but I was so thrilled to be able to buy this chimney, which has a special significance for our family down the generations.

“If we can get the required planning consent, we would like to turn it into a studio to make sure it stays part of history, in as close to its original condition as possible, and can be enjoyed for years and years to come.”

Laura and Lee live in Chellaston, near Derby.

The brick chimney, which has a 4m diameter, dates back to 1901 and is part of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site. The village was constructed in the 18th and 19th centuries to house workers for water-powered textile mills that were some of the first to be built in the Industrial Revolution.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Although we have sold many highly unusual lots over the years, the Milford Mill chimney has to be one of the most extraordinary properties to go under the hammer.

“What a wonderful story that Laura’s great grandmother actually worked in this very mill and now Laura and Lee are the new owners of this unique part of Derbyshire industrial heritage. We wish them lots of luck and hope they get years of enjoyment from the chimney.”