Students pose in front of a stretch limo.Students pose in front of a stretch limo.
Students pose in front of a stretch limo.

Students of Staveley Netherthorpe School make prom a glamorous party to remember

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
Students from Staveley Netherthorpe School made their mark at a prom night to celebrate the end of their GCSE exams.

More than 140 pupils from Year 11 made their prom a party to remember as they turned on the style in evening dresses and suits.

Stuart Brown, Head of Year 11 at Netherthorpe School, said: “The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at Wildes by Van Dyks. The students danced and sang the night away.”

Smart lads adhere to the formal dress code.

1. Staveley Netherthorpe School Year 11 prom

Smart lads adhere to the formal dress code.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Student arrives for the big night.

2. Staveley Netherthorpe School Year 11 prom

Student arrives for the big night.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Impressive arrival at the big party night.

3. Staveley Netherthorpe School Year 11 prom

Impressive arrival at the big party night.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Happy student looks forward to the prom party

4. Staveley Netherthorpe School Year 11 prom

Happy student looks forward to the prom partyPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Students