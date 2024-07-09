More than 140 pupils from Year 11 made their prom a party to remember as they turned on the style in evening dresses and suits.
Stuart Brown, Head of Year 11 at Netherthorpe School, said: “The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at Wildes by Van Dyks. The students danced and sang the night away.”
Smart lads adhere to the formal dress code.Photo: Submitted
Student arrives for the big night.Photo: Submitted
Impressive arrival at the big party night.Photo: Submitted
Happy student looks forward to the prom partyPhoto: Submitted