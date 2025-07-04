Students from Chesterfield’s Tupton Hall School enjoy prom night of glitz and glamour

Year-11 youngsters looked stunning in suits and ballgowns for the event, held at Ringwood Hall, in Chesterfield.

Some made grand entrances, arriving in a range of vehiclues, including tractors, limos, sports cars, a lorry, a banger racing car, camper van, party bus and vintage cars.

Mr Edwards, Head of House, said: “The Y11 Prom was a fantastic celebration for our students. It was amazing to see our students being greeted by family and friends as they arrived in style and dressed to impress.

"The dance floor was packed all night and the atmosphere was incredible from start to finish. We are incredibly proud how our students conducted themselves on the night and delighted that they were able to enjoy an evening that truly reflected the hard work and dedication they've shown throughout the year.”

See who you can spot among these great images captured by DT photographer Brian Eyre…

