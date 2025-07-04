Dazzling dresses in a range of colours are a highlight of prom night.placeholder image
Dazzling dresses in a range of colours are a highlight of prom night.

Students from Chesterfield’s Tupton Hall School enjoy prom night of glitz and glamour

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
Students from Tupton Hall School pulled out all the stops for a night of glitz and glamour when they enjoyed their prom night celebration.

Year-11 youngsters looked stunning in suits and ballgowns for the event, held at Ringwood Hall, in Chesterfield.

Some made grand entrances, arriving in a range of vehiclues, including tractors, limos, sports cars, a lorry, a banger racing car, camper van, party bus and vintage cars.

Mr Edwards, Head of House, said: “The Y11 Prom was a fantastic celebration for our students. It was amazing to see our students being greeted by family and friends as they arrived in style and dressed to impress.

"The dance floor was packed all night and the atmosphere was incredible from start to finish. We are incredibly proud how our students conducted themselves on the night and delighted that they were able to enjoy an evening that truly reflected the hard work and dedication they've shown throughout the year.”

See who you can spot among these great images captured by DT photographer Brian Eyre…

Owen and William.

1. Tupton Hall Prom

Owen and William. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lindsey arrives at Ringwood Hall

2. Tupton Hall Prom

Lindsey arrives at Ringwood Hall Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Zak Pridmore and Tom Botwick looking sharp

3. Tupton Hall Prom

Zak Pridmore and Tom Botwick looking sharp Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Students sparkle in beautiful evening dresses

4. Tupton Hall Prom

Students sparkle in beautiful evening dresses Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice