‘Strong’ results for Brookfield GCSE students in Chesterfield

Students and staff at Brookfield Community School have been celebrating some strong GCSE results.

66 per cent of students gained a Grade 4 or higher in both GCSE English and Maths, a figure in line with national figures.

Brookfield students collect their GCSEs.

42 per cent of students gained a grade 5 or higher in both English and Maths.

Brookfield, part of Redhill Academy Trust, again saw strong results in individual subjects.

In Maths, 26 per cent of students gained grade 7 or above.

In Spanish the figure was 48 per cent.

In Art Textiles, 79 per cent of students gained a grade 5 or higher.

In Maths and English Literature, 73 per cent of students gained a grade 4 or higher.

There were some outstanding individual achievements by individual students.

Clifton Liaw gained 7 grade 9s and a grade 8, plus an A* Distinction in Further Maths.

Eleanor Anderson gained 7 grade 9s and an A* in Further Maths.

Both students join Brookfield sixth form in September.

Headteacher, Keith Hirst, said: ‘The results are encouraging and congratulations to all students on their hard work and determination.

“I would also like to thank all parents and staff at Brookfield for their support and commitment.

“We wish all students the very best for the future.”

