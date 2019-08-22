‘Strong passes’ as students gather to collect GCSE results at Netherthorpe School

Students from Netherthorpe School are celebrating a ‘pleasing’ set of GCSE results today.

There were ‘many good individual performances’ in this year’s set of results, reflecting ‘hard work, commitment and dedication’ at the Staveley school.

Rosemarie Jones, Zoe Shaw, Katherine Shaw, Samarjit Jhali, Sam Robinson and Callum Grundy-Clarke.

The top GCSE grade 9 has been achieved by more students and among those celebrating top grades were Sophie Cundy, Millie Greenough, Callum Grundy-Clarke, James Hawley, Joel Horan, Jhalli Samarjit, Rosie Jones, Joel Moore, Masie Prigent, Missy Roberts, Sam Robinson, Catrina Ryan, Bailey Sharman, Katherine Shaw, Zoe Shaw, Madeline Watkinson and Jamie Whitaker.

This year has seen overall improvement in attainment across the school, allowing more students to access Sixth Form and opportunities at Post-16 education, training or employment.

Staff said the new qualifications include an increased level of challenge and therefore the performance of 44 per cent of student’s achieving a strong pass (grade 5) in English and Maths is ‘pleasing given the increased rigor’.

In addition, students achieving a secure (grade 4) in English and Maths hit 65 per cent.

Lewis Fenwick and Maisie Prigent compare results.

The majority of students will now undertake further studies at Netherthorpe Sixth Form or Chesterfield College.

Students are also opting to start apprenticeships in both local and national organisations.

Headteacher Dave Williams said: “The results are pleasing and congratulations to every student on their hard earned success.

“I’d like to thank the parents and staff of Netherthorpe School for their commitment and dedication to these students.

“I wish all our students the very best for the future.”

