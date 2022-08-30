Striking new mural celebrates heritage of Derbyshire village
A striking new mural to celebrate the heritage of a Derbyshire village has been unveiled.
Junction Arts and Pinxton Parish Council worked with arts project team Anthony Overend and Izzy Hoskins – otherwise known as Graffwerk – to create the mural outside the village hall on Kirkstead Road.
Unveiled on Thursday, August 25, the 15-metre wide artwork was the brainchild of councillors Brenda Kelly and Mary Dooley.
It features images symbolic with Pinxton, such as a miner in homage to the village’s coal mining history, all of which were chosen in consultation with local historian Norman Taylor to help accurately depict the area.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Derbyshire village cricket makes history – with one of the lowest scores ever recorded
-
3
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
-
4
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
-
5
Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
Project co-ordinator Jemma Burton, of Junction Arts, said: “Brenda and Mary had certain ideas of what they wanted to include in the mural to show the heritage of the village; the pottery, the mines, the trains and the canal.
Read More
"Graffwerk started painting on August 16 and unfortunately there were just a couple days of rain before the unveiling on August 25, which meant the mural wasn’t quite fully finished.
“We had parish councillors and local people there for the unveiling – and actually, as he’s been painting, Anthony has had so many people stopping and talking to him which is great. It’s amazing really and incredible, that's been everyone's reaction.
"The mural is right next to the primary schools, meaning our younger generations will be able to see it now.
"It’s just been great to work with Graffwerk and Pinxton Parish Council to bring the village’s history to life.”