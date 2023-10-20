‘Strictly’ comes to Derby as new recruit trains ballroom dancing hopefuls

As Strictly Come Dancing returns to our tv screens, Derby is hosting its own ballroom dancing competition - with an inspirational new mentor to guide the new recruits.

Castle Donington mum of one, Rebecca Barton, has joined Ultra Events as an event organiser.

Ultra Events organises a range of challenges for fund-raisers, providing a free, eight-week programme of training as well as a finale event. Aimed at beginners, in addition to learning ballroom dancing, challenges available also include white collar boxing, mixed martial arts, comedy and treks.

Rebecca challenged herself to Ultra Ballroom back in April this year, raising money for Cancer Research.

Rebecca Barton after her own Ultra Ballroom challenge

The 33-year-old inspirational businesswoman had discovered that she carried the BRCA1 breast cancer gene. She will undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

Now, she has been recruited to mentor competitors, motivate them to achieve their personal goals and their fundraising aspirations.

She said: “Cancer Research is really special to me. When I first took up the challenge, I had an amazing experience and after 8-weeks of training, I was in the best shape of my life. To have the opportunity to help other people complete the experience is amazing.”

Some twenty couples have signed up to the Derby challenge. It will culminate in a glamorous event and competition at Pride Park on November 26.

Rebecca Barton

Rebecca will support the participants from enrolment through to the final competition. She says: “We are currently on week two of the training. Everyone has their own story or reason for signing up for the event and I’ve loved sharing my story and challenges with them.

“They’re a really lovely bunch of people who are having a great time training but with a serious aim in mind, raising much needed funds for Cancer Research”.

Ballroom Events are currently running in Derby, Nottingham, Leicester and Birmingham with more locations expected to follow.

