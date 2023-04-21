News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
41 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
2 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
4 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood awards 10 out of 10 to Chesterfield woman after emotional private dance lesson

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood made a dream come true for a Chesterfield woman who lost the chance of a final dance with her dad when he passed away during the pandemic.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

Carole Kuzera was given a private lesson by the television celebrity to honour the memory of her father who taught her to dance when she was a child.

Craig taught Carole a host of traditional waltz steps to create a magical routine for them to dance together. He said: “She was fabulous to teach – I would give her a ten out of ten! We had an amazing time dancing together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carole said that the experience had brought back a lot of treasured memories. “It’s been very emotional - dancing with Craig Revel Horwood brought back incredible memories for me of my father teaching me to dance. It’s been an experience of a lifetime.”

Carole Kuzera won a private lesson with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and said the emotional experience reminded her of how her late father taught her to dance.Carole Kuzera won a private lesson with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and said the emotional experience reminded her of how her late father taught her to dance.
Carole Kuzera won a private lesson with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and said the emotional experience reminded her of how her late father taught her to dance.
Most Popular

The amazing opportunity for Carole was arranged by ready meal provider Wiltshire Foods as a prize in a competition. Carole, 61, said: “My husband entered the Wishlist Fund on my behalf, so I couldn’t believe it when I was chosen as a winner.

“My father passing away during the pandemic was difficult, with social distancing meaning we had less chance to see him and limited numbers at his funeral."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition gave the opportunity for anybody aged over 55 to share their top bucket list experiences, with the chance of having it realised. Craig said: “It’s wonderful for Wiltshire Farm Foods to provide this Wishlist Fund experience for Carole.”

Related topics:Chesterfield