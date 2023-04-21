Carole Kuzera was given a private lesson by the television celebrity to honour the memory of her father who taught her to dance when she was a child.

Craig taught Carole a host of traditional waltz steps to create a magical routine for them to dance together. He said: “She was fabulous to teach – I would give her a ten out of ten! We had an amazing time dancing together.”

Carole said that the experience had brought back a lot of treasured memories. “It’s been very emotional - dancing with Craig Revel Horwood brought back incredible memories for me of my father teaching me to dance. It’s been an experience of a lifetime.”

The amazing opportunity for Carole was arranged by ready meal provider Wiltshire Foods as a prize in a competition. Carole, 61, said: “My husband entered the Wishlist Fund on my behalf, so I couldn’t believe it when I was chosen as a winner.

“My father passing away during the pandemic was difficult, with social distancing meaning we had less chance to see him and limited numbers at his funeral."

