Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood awards 10 out of 10 to Chesterfield woman after emotional private dance lesson
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood made a dream come true for a Chesterfield woman who lost the chance of a final dance with her dad when he passed away during the pandemic.
Carole Kuzera was given a private lesson by the television celebrity to honour the memory of her father who taught her to dance when she was a child.
Craig taught Carole a host of traditional waltz steps to create a magical routine for them to dance together. He said: “She was fabulous to teach – I would give her a ten out of ten! We had an amazing time dancing together.”
Carole said that the experience had brought back a lot of treasured memories. “It’s been very emotional - dancing with Craig Revel Horwood brought back incredible memories for me of my father teaching me to dance. It’s been an experience of a lifetime.”
The amazing opportunity for Carole was arranged by ready meal provider Wiltshire Foods as a prize in a competition. Carole, 61, said: “My husband entered the Wishlist Fund on my behalf, so I couldn’t believe it when I was chosen as a winner.
“My father passing away during the pandemic was difficult, with social distancing meaning we had less chance to see him and limited numbers at his funeral."
The competition gave the opportunity for anybody aged over 55 to share their top bucket list experiences, with the chance of having it realised. Craig said: “It’s wonderful for Wiltshire Farm Foods to provide this Wishlist Fund experience for Carole.”