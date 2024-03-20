Stray Derbyshire cat has her ears amputated after getting sunburnt and developing cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jasmine was taken in by an animal rescue centre after she was found living rough near industrial units in the village of Heage.

The owners of a garage mechanics used to feed Jasmine scraps but rushed her to a vet after noticing she had blood coming from her ears and nose in January.

Tests revealed the poorly puss had skin cancer and the difficult decision was made to surgically remove her ears and part of her nose.

Jasmine the stray cat who had to have her ears amputated after developing cancer caused by sunburn.

Pale cats like Jasmine, who is white, are particularly vulnerable to sun damage, animal experts said.

Despite undergoing the drastic surgery, Jasmine is making a good recovery after being cared for at Brinsley Animal Rescue in Nottinghamshire.

The charity paid for her surgery and has been looking after her while she gets back on her paws.

Jon Beresford, who runs the charity, said: "She is now purring and coming to us for a fuss.

David Whitehouse with Jasmine the stray cat who had to have her ears amputated after developing cancer caused by sunburn

"She looks like she has been through the wars but she's doing well. They [cats] don't know what they look like.

“White cats like Jasmine are prone to getting sunburn and skin cancer, which also affected her nose.

"Having no owner meant no-one has been putting sun cream on her.

"The tissue was degrading and she was bleeding from both ears and her nose. No doubt she was in a lot of discomfort and pain."

Jasmine has been living around Heage for around four years and was nicknamed ‘Snowy’ by some locals.

People have already donated more than £1,200 towards the cat’s treatment via Brinsley Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

A microchip shows Jasmine is about 15 years old but her previous owners have not been traced.

Mr Beresford said: "The cancer could come back, however, if nothing else we have extended her life and made her life more comfortable.