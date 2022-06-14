Strange but true - 10 things you may not know about Chesterfield

We’ve been taking a look back through the archives to bring you these strange but true stories. Can you add to the list?
1. Town's roots
Archaeologists have traced Chesterfield's beginnings back to the 1st century and the building of a Roman fort. The town's name comes from the Anglo-Saxon words caester (a Roman fort) and feld (grazing land)
Photo: National World
2.
In the Battle of Chesterfield on May 15, 1266, royalists used wagons to gain entry to the town and after a brutal fight defeated the opposing baronial force.
Photo: Opposing forces
3. A-mazing sight
Did you know that Tapton House, the final home of railway pioneer George Stephenson, has the largest classical labyrinth in the world? The maze was created in 1996 using waste spoil from the development of a public park.
Photo: Submitted
4. Quirky invention
Best known for inventing The Rocket steam engine, Chesterfield's famous son George Stephenson is also credited for the cucumber straightener in the Victorian era. Stephenson ordered the glass cylinders to be made at his steam engine factory in Newcastle for his garden at Tapton House.
Photo: Submitted