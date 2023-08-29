This image of the strange-looking craft in the skies over Chesterfield was captured by Annette Wood

The unusual aircraft was spotted in Walton, Wingerworth and Old Whittington in Chesterfield, as well as in the skies over Shirebrook in recent days.

It has now been identified as a V-22 Osprey – an unusual tiltrotor military aircraft which is designed to combine the vertical take-off and landing capabilities of a helicopter along with the longer range and higher speed of a conventional airplane. It can travel up to 300mph (482km/h).

It has been used mainly by the US Marine Corps, US Air Force and US Navy and has been used in combat in Afghanistan, as well as in disaster relief missions such as after the Haitian earthquake.