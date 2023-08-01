Storybook characters spread cheer to young patients in Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Alice from Alice in Wonderland and puppets including the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit visited the Nightingale Ward on Saturday as part of a town tour which included Queen’s Park and Waterstones bookshop on Vicar Lane.
The colourful companions will be returning to Chesterfield this autumn to star in The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at the Winding Wheel Theatre.
Jenny Reaney, play specialist team leader at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “It’s always a welcome addition to our children and young people’s wards to have such exciting visitors; it was lovely for everybody to meet the cast and enjoy hearing stories and raising smiles. There was a real buzz on the ward and a lot of awareness about the show coming to Chesterfield, so lots of people have tickets and were looking forward to seeing the performance even more having met the characters.”
Wise Owl Theatre Company will present The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland at the Winding Wheel Theatre on October 30 and 31. Tickets can be booked on 01246 345 222 or online at https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk