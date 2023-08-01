Alice from Alice in Wonderland and puppets including the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit visited the Nightingale Ward on Saturday as part of a town tour which included Queen’s Park and Waterstones bookshop on Vicar Lane .

Jenny Reaney, play specialist team leader at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “It’s always a welcome addition to our children and young people’s wards to have such exciting visitors; it was lovely for everybody to meet the cast and enjoy hearing stories and raising smiles. There was a real buzz on the ward and a lot of awareness about the show coming to Chesterfield, so lots of people have tickets and were looking forward to seeing the performance even more having met the characters.”