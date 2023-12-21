Storm Pia: Chesterfield man thought ‘bomb had gone off’ after large tree fell against house and car
Julie Dudley and her husband Andy of Highfield Avenue, Newbold, had an unpleasant surprise after strong wind uprooted a large tree, which hit their house and car.
This comes as Storm Pia battered Derbyshire overnight – with winds blowing over several trees across the county, closing roads and causing disruption.
Julie said: “I was at work. My daughter had fetched me from work, as one of the big trees had uprooted and fallen against the house and car! I've never seen anything like it.
"My husband was asleep in bed. He thought a bomb had gone off. It shook all the house, and next door! The trees are twice as high as house. We've said this would happen one day.”
Strong winds are set to continue in Derbyshire with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.