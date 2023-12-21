Storm Pia: Chesterfield man thought ‘bomb had gone off’ after large tree fell against house and car

A Chesterfield dad was woken by a loud bang after a big tree was uprooted during Storm Pia and crashed into their home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julie Dudley and her husband Andy of Highfield Avenue, Newbold, had an unpleasant surprise after strong wind uprooted a large tree, which hit their house and car.

This comes as Storm Pia battered Derbyshire overnight – with winds blowing over several trees across the county, closing roads and causing disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie said: “I was at work. My daughter had fetched me from work, as one of the big trees had uprooted and fallen against the house and car! I've never seen anything like it.

Storm Pia uprooted a large tree which hit the house and the car in Newbold, Chesterfield this morning. (Photo courtesy of Julie Dudley)

"My husband was asleep in bed. He thought a bomb had gone off. It shook all the house, and next door! The trees are twice as high as house. We've said this would happen one day.”