Storm Babet: Housebound Chesterfield grandmother found dead by her son in flooded home
The housebound grandmother died as she tried to flee rising water levels in her flooded house during Storm Babet.
Mrs Gilbert, 83, was found dead by her son and grandson on Saturday after they became concerned when her street, Tapton Terrace, flooded.
The pensioner had lived in the street all her life and her home was previously ravaged by floods in 2007, said her heartbroken family.
But despite her son Paul installing flood defences at the house, the water could not be stopped when the nearby river burst its banks during the weekend's devastating storm.
Mrs Gilbert’s body was found floating in the water by her son.
Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.35am on Saturday.
A spokesman for the force said: "An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a property in Chesterfield.
"Derbyshire Constabulary were called just after 10.35am on Saturday 21 October to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.
"Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.
"Investigations are continuing into the cause and circumstances surrounding her death."