Stonemason pleads with council to allow home in Derbyshire village 'taken over by holiday homes'

Daniel Smith owns and runs his own stone masonry and dry stone walling business in the Derbyshire village of Brassington, close to Carsington Water.

However, he says the village is now home to too many holiday rentals along with second homes for people living elsewhere in the UK.

This, accompanied by soaring house prices, has made it increasingly difficult for people born and raised in the village to continue to stay there once they enter adulthood.

He has applied to the district council to build a house on the same site as his current stone masonry business in Bradbourne Lane, Brassington, to the east of the village, on the same footprint of an existing workshop building, which would be demolished.

Derbyshire Dales district councillors recently raised this issue, saying young people were effectively being driven out of their home towns and villages, particularly in the Peak District National Park area, due to the increase in second homes and holiday homes, along with a lack of affordable housing.

Mr Smith has run his own business for 16 years and lives with his parents in the village, who have lived in Brassington for 40 years.

A second building is currently in the process of being repaired by Mr Smith to house his business.

Mr Smith told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I was born and raised in Brassington, I’ve lived here all my life.

“There are now more than 40 holiday cottages in the village so it is harder for young people to get established.

“I have been running my own business for 16 years and I wanted to have a house on the same site and to hopefully raise a family there.

“People from down south, because they can work from home, are buying the homes and there is more competition for houses and they can outcompete us.

“People from London can afford them as second homes, it’s become more competitive.

“I support the local area with my business and it is a trade that not many young people are getting into.

“I’m hoping that eventually I can take on somebody and get them some work and keep that going, I think it is good for the area.

“I’d like to think it is helpful to have me as a sole trader in the area, helping to support the village, living in the village.”

Several Brassington residents have submitted support letters, all stressing that Mr Smith should be allowed to build a home to avoid losing young people from the village.

Patrick Carlin wrote: “The applicant and his parents live in Brassington and the majority of people feel that the council should be encouraging the younger generation to stay in or close to the village that they have lived in all their lives.

“Unfortunately due to the high prices of properties around us, mainly due to second homeowners/rentals, young locals, are being priced out of the housing market and sadly leave the area

“The council should be granting planning permission and with it keeping the younger generation not only in our village but surrounding villages too.”

John Heath wrote: “During the last 10 years the dynamic has changed in Brassington, largely due to the huge increase in holiday lets, of which there are now more than 30.

“Every year it gets harder to get support for village events such as the carnival.

“Brassington is still a live working village, with fantastic community spirit. However, if the current trend continues this will be lost, along, eventually, with the village school, which recently celebrated 150 years in existence.“Daniel Smith was born and raised in the village and his parents live here. He is a young man who wants to settle and raise a family in his home village and this should be encouraged.”

Debbie Wain wrote: “At this time there is nowhere in the village for the young to buy as they are pushed out by houses becoming holiday lets and second homes.

“The young ones should be encouraged to succeed in their ambitions and I’m sure being able to live in the village would certainly help.”

Tony Sharpe wrote: “If there’s any justice and fairness and integrity still left in our society then giving permission for planning such as that which Daniel is seeking will evidence that hope – for all future local young people and their aspirations to live and enhance the community that they love and cherish so much.

“I want to wholeheartedly support Daniel Smith and this planning application because he’s been born and bred in this village of Brassington and works tirelessly in his local working life.”

Estate agent website Rightmove says the average house price in Brassington over the last year was £330,000, not currently listing a home for sale.

Zoopla, also a property website, currently lists two houses for sale in Brassington, one of which is a four-bed detached house for £675,000 and the second a three-bed detached house for £475,000.

It says the average sale price for a detached house in Brassington over the past year is £450,000, followed by £292,500 for a semi-detached house and £285,000 for a terraced house.