A stone sculpture developed in consultation with a community is poised for a Derbyshire village.

The public artwork is proposed for a grassed area in front of 26 Spa Croft, Tibshelf which is to the west of a mini roundabout junction of Alfreton Road and Doe Hill Lane/High Street.

Andrew Vickers of Stoneface Creative Ltd, Stannington, Sheffield has applied to Bolsover District Council for permission to install the sculpture.

Measuring 2m tall of which 0.4m will be below ground, the sculpture will be installed in a reinforced concrete foundation with structural pinning. The artwork is proposed for the centre of the site and will be surrounded by flower beds.

Work in progress: The stone sculpture which is proposed for a public space in Tibshelf.

The sculpture concept originates from community input and ongoing engagement sessions with residents. The design is inspired by the local landscape, flora and fauna while the form, texture and finish reference natural material and organic shapes found within the local environment.

There will be no change to the use of the land which will remain as publicly accessible open space, enhanced through the addition of the artwork.

A heritage impact statement reports: “The proposed sculpture is constructed in natural stone and will cause no harm to the immediate setting of the conservation area and adjacent designated and non-designated heritage assets. It will fulfill the legal requirement to preserve the special architectural or historic interest of 7 High Street and the non-designated heritage assets and to preserve or enhance the conservation area.”

One of the oldest buildings in the village, the early 18th century thatched house at 7 High Street is Grade II listed.

