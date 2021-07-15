Staycation hikers drive Peak District to top of holiday rental homes table

Walking in the Peak District is a popular hobby for visitors.

The Peak District tops the list of ‘trending’ destinations, ahead of Somerset and East Anglia.

Breaks in Buxton, Bakewell and Castleton are proving particularly popular.

Releasing the findings from its latest Staycation Index report, Sykes Holiday Cottages says there has been a 68% rise in bookings for its holiday rental accommodation in the Peak District compared with 2019.

March Hare cottage in Kirk Langley is a holiday rental on the books of Sykes Cottages.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said that the trend is partly due to people taking up hiking as a hobby during lockdown. “Over the last year or so, millions of us have swapped gyms and exercise classes for the great outdoors. This is already reflected in people’s holiday choices and is one of the reasons why there has been a significant boost in bookings to the Peak District.

"It’s fantastic to see staycationers cottoning on to everything there is to see and do throughout the Peak District – whether that’s exploring picture-perfect towns or tackling the area’s walking routes.

“We expect the shift towards holidays at home to stick, which is good news for the region, including people who run holiday lets, other business owners and those employed locally, given the positive impact of tourism.

“Because of this staycation trend, there’s never been a better time to invest in a holiday let and I’d encourage anyone considering entering the market, or wanting to make more of their second home, to get in touch.”